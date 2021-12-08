Josefina Anave Fortaleza, of Dededo, died on Dec. 5 at the age of 91. Private cremation services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Guam native assumes new responsibility at Fort Hood
- Death investigation underway in Yigo
- GPD aware of viral video involving cop
- $2.3M in tax refunds out as Christmas draws near
- Homeless man in Inalåhan returns lost wallet with over $2K cash: 'I followed my heart, do the right thing'
- Man found dead in Tumon Bay; beachgoers pull him to shore
- Corrupt ex-Customs officer allegedly caught with drugs
- Police: Girl, possibly 5, may be missing
- Man wanted by police allegedly caught with drugs
- Man allegedly molested girl, forced her to watch pornography
Images
Videos
Today, many Catholics on Guam will set aside a moment of prayer and reflection for the Santa Marian Kamalen, Guam's patron saint. Read more
A POST-NATIVE PERSPECTIVE
- Dan Ho
This time of the year always finds me wishing I were more religious. To me, Christmas isn’t much without the orthodox spectacle of a life-size… Read more
- By Dave Duenas
We live in a different era. As we head into 2022, with the COVID-19 variants on the rise, I am grateful for us as a community. We have done ou… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In