Josefina "Fina" Borja Meno San Nicolas, of Dededo, formerly from Cañada, Barrigada, died March 23 at the age of 73. Private family rosary will be held nightly. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m., at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.
