Josefina "Vicente Fina" Castro Mantanona, familian Fina Bastian, of Yona, died July 10 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is offered until July 22 at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. on Sunday at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. No Mass on Thursdays. Rosary will be prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at 309 Munoz Street, Yona. July 18 dinner will be held at the residence. July 21 is the ninth night. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. July 30 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at St. Francis Church, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

