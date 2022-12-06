Josefina “Fina” Cruz Bautista, of Yigo, died Nov. 30 at the age of 84. Mass of intention is being held at 5:30 (Rosary) and 6 p.m. (Mass) Dec. 5-8 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. At 1 p.m. Mass for Christian burial will be offered. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

