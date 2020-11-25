Josefina San Agustin Mendiola, also known as “Fina Cody,” of Dededo, died Nov. 15 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

