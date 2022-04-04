Josefina “Fina/Ninang" San Nicolas Gumabon, of Barrigada, died March 19 at the age of 93. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries