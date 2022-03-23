Josefina “Fina"/"Ninang" San Nicolas Gumabon, of Barrigada, died March 19 at the age of 93. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 4 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

