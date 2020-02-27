Joseline "Joey" Hufana Echalico, of Dededo, died on Feb. 20, at the age of 59. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. March 7 at the Dededo church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries