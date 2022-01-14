Joseph "Carabao" A. Cruz, of Yona, died Dec. 27, 2021, at the age of 58. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

