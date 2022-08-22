Joseph “Joe” Acfalle Bamba, of Yigo, died July 22 at the age of 64. Last Respects will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. August 26 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Holy Cross (Togcha) Cemetery in Yona.

