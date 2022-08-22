Joseph “Joe” Acfalle Bamba, of Yigo, died July 22 at the age of 64. Last Respects will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. August 26 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Holy Cross (Togcha) Cemetery in Yona.
Joseph Acfalle Bamba
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Relatives can now get paid for watching family's children
- Mother issues warning to residents after reporting son was attacked
- Fisherman saw 'tourists' before reporting illegal entry
- Homeless woman remembered, friends came together to give her better life
- Tamuning bar is another pandemic casualty
- 'Innocent since day one': Terlaje's charges dropped
- Man and woman accused of abusing 6-year-old and infant
- Man accused of molesting girl, 6, laughing after
- Complaint: Woman stole man's truck 'out of spite'
- 'Monsters' get life sentences for murder of former mayor
Images
Videos
As part of our ongoing efforts to continually offer the best quality content to our readers, The Guam Daily Post is currently revamping our fo… Read more
That's life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Being the infoholic that I am, I’ve had plenty to consume in the last two years: Read more
- Ginger Cruz
I read with disappointment the depressing editorial last Monday from Lee Webber. A rich businessman’s take, full of the elitist disdain of som… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In