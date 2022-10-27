Joseph "Perchie" Aguon Naputi, of Talo'fo'fo, died Oct. 23 at the age of 66. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (except Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9, 11 a.m. November 7 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Church, Talofofo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

