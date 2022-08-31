Joseph "Joe" Aguon Pinaula, of Barrigada, died August 28 at the age of 69. Mass and Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. from August 29 - September 2, at 5:30 p.m. September 3, at 10 a.m. September 4, and at 6 p.m. September 5 at San Vicente Ferrer Church, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects may be paid September 16 from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Church, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

