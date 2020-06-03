Joseph Anthony Losongco Calvo, known as "Joe/Joey," of Cross Island Road, Santa Rita, died June 1 at the age of 56. Due to COVID-19 concerns and safety, rosaries will be said privately. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

