Joseph “Ted” / “Joe” / “JT” Anthony Rodriguez Tedtaotao, of Tamuning, originally of Sinajana, died Feb. 21 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. March 11 followed by a memorial service at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

