Joseph B. C. Perez, of Mangilao, formerly of Tamuning, died Nov. 23 at the age of 83. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, rosaries will be said privately. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

