Joseph Baza Mendiola, known as "Chopper" or "Joe," of Yona, died Jan. 14 at the age of 64. Rosaries are being offered at 7 p.m. nightly via Zoom. Please contact a family member for details. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Francis Church, Yona. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries