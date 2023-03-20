Joseph “Joey” Camacho Manibusan, Familian Gadi/Taluba, of Yigo, died March 16 at the age of 69. Nightly rosary is being held at 7 p.m. every evening until March 24 at Joey’s residence, Yigo. Public viewing is from 9-11:30 a.m. March 27 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo, followed by burial at Guam Windward Hills Memorial, Yona.
Joseph Camacho Manibusan
