Joseph “Joey” Camacho Manibusan, Familian Gadi/Taluba, of Yigo, died March 16 at the age of 69. Nightly rosary is being held at 7 p.m. every evening until March 24 at Joey’s residence, Yigo. Public viewing is from 9-11:30 a.m. March 27 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo, followed by burial at Guam Windward Hills Memorial, Yona.

