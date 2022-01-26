Joseph Camacho San Nicolas Jr., also known as “JJ/SanNick," familian Kamudo, of Dededo, died recently at the age of 45. Mass is offered nightly at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, at 6 p.m. at the lower level on weekdays and upper level on weekends. Rosary is being said at 7 p.m. at the San Nicolas residence. Virtual rosary Zoom ID: 854 0183 4603 Passcode: SANNICK. Public viewing will be held from 2-11 p.m. Feb. 1 at the San Nicolas Residence, 296 Metgut St., Dededo. Last respects and funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Cremation will follow.

