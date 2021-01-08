Joseph Camacho Wusstig, died Dec. 22, 2020, at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

