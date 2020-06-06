Joseph Castro Siongco, also known as “Joe,” of Dededo, died June 3 at the age of 65. A family funeral service will be held June 19 from 9 a.m.-noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Guam-based airman found dead; cause of death under investigation
- GDOL announces "soft launch" of unemployment benefits though residents warned not to apply yet
- Police make arrest, investigate disturbance caught on camera
- Former USDA employee charged in bid-rigging case
- Yona's mayor-elect: 'Overwhelming'
- GPD: Man rammed victim's vehicle repeatedly after argument; drugs, guns seized
- Guam protesters: 'We stand together'
- As SKorea cases spike again, Guam's July 1 reopening date for tourism can change
- 3 women accuse Port officer of sexual assault
- Dusit now manages second Guam hotel, shopping center
Images
Videos
Given the government of Guam's hiring reputation – that credentials come second to connections – there was a missed opportunity among senators… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
At the end of February, I was in Japan. I used this time to catch up on the pandemic. On the way home, I spent several hours making an estimat… Read more
- By Tony Azios
As your readers surely know, Guam residents cannot vote for the president of the United States and have just one non-voting delegate in Congre… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In