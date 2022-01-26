Joseph Cepeda Quintanilla, of Mangilao, died Jan. 9 at the age of 61. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

