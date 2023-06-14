Joseph "Pokey" Charfauros Salas, Familian Paledao, of Hågat, passed June 9 at the age of 69. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 8 p.m. at 152 San Francisco St., Hågat. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. June 23 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Mount Carmel Church, Hågat. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

