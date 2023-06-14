Joseph "Pokey" Charfauros Salas, Familian Paledao, of Hågat, passed June 9 at the age of 69. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 8 p.m. at 152 San Francisco St., Hågat. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. June 23 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Mount Carmel Church, Hågat. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Joseph Charfauros Salas
Vanessa Wills
