Joseph Chargualaf Fegurgur, also known as “Synda," of Merizo, died May 2 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 26 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Merizo. Cremation will follow.

