Joseph Concepcion Babauta, Jr., of Barrigada, resided in Mangilao, died Dec. 18 at the of 50. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Church, Barrigada. Cremation will follow.

Tags

Load entries