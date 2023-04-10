Joseph Concepcion Benavente, of Kaiser, Dededo, formerly of Agafa Gumas, passed away March 26 at the age of 65 years. Last respects may be paid from 8-11:30 a.m. April 12 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon and burial will follow at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery – Tiguac, Nimitz Hill.
Joseph Concepcion Benavente
