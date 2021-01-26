Joseph “Rambo” Concepcion Bermudes, of Agat, died Jan. 13 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on Feb. 5 at Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat. Masks will be required at all times per COVID-19 protocols. Livestream will be available on www.adasmortuary.com.
