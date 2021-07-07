Joseph Concepcion Cruz died at the age of 68. Rosaries will be held at 7:00pm at the family residence: 163 Tun Jesus Meno Circle, Malojloj. Last respects for Joseph will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 10:00am to 12:30pm at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Internment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.

