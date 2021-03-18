Joseph Cruz Dydasco, also known as “Mr. D/Papa D.,” familian Galaide/Dasco, of Mangilao, died on March 11 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on March 23 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on March 24 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
