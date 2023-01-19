Joseph "Joe" Cruz San Nicolas, of Talo'fo'fo, formerly from Chalan Pago, died Jan. 15 at the age of 76. Mass on Intentions is being prayed at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (Except Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday until Jan. 25 at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
