Joseph "JD" Cruz, of Dededo, originally from Asan-Maina, died August 12 at the age of 64. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6: 30 p.m. at 150 B. Chalan despasin, Dededo, until September 5. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. September 10 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

