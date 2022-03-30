Joseph Duenas Santos, familian Belok, of Dededo, formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died March 26 at the age of 65. Rosary is being said nightly at the family's residence at 1667-C Chalan Irensia, Ysengsong, Dededo, and will end April 3. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 6 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
