Joseph Duenas Santos, familian Belok, of Dededo, formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died March 26 at the age of 65. Rosary is being said nightly at the family's residence at 1667-C Chalan Irensia, Ysengsong, Dededo, and will end April 3. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 6 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries