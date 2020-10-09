Joseph Escotillo LaVille and Maria Ursula Guirnalda LaVille

Joseph "Pepe" Escotillo LaVille, and Maria "Mary/Soling" Ursula Guirnalda LaVille, of Maina, died Sept. 11 at age 95 and Sept. 18 at age 92, respectively. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. According to their wishes, interment for Joseph LaVille will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti and for Maria LaVille at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua.

