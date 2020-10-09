Joseph Escotillo LaVille and Maria Ursula Guirnalda LaVille

Joseph "Pepe" Escotillo LaVille, and Maria "Mary/Soling" Ursula Guirnalda LaVille, of Maina, died Sept. 11 at age 95 and Sept. 18 at age 92, respectively. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. According to their wishes, interment for Joseph LaVille will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti and for Maria LaVille at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua.
On Monday, the few dozen foster families on Guam received notice that their foster care stipend/reimbursement for September will be late. Read more
INSIGHTS
Fran Hezel
COVID-19 is not the only epidemic on the island, even if it has been the incessant topic of conversation these past months. What about the sui… Read more
Dr. Vincent Taijeron Akimoto
This past July, Dr. Sarah Park, Hawaii’s top epidemiologist, smugly described contact tracing as “old hat.” Read more
