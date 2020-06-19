Joseph Flores Imbat, familian Cabesa, of NCS, Dededo, died June 7 at the age of 60. A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Monday, June 22, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries