Joseph “Chato"/"Apu” Frankie Chargualaf, of Inaråjan, died Nov. 14 at the age of 70. Mass of intention is being offered at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hågatña. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

