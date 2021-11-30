Joseph Fred Leon Guerrero, of Yigo, died Nov. 15 at the age of 49. Mass is prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Bernadita Church, Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries