Joseph Garcia Salas, of Leyang, Barrigada, died July 12 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

