Joseph Garrido Cruz, also known as “Chet,” Familian Carabao/Sungnot, of Dededo, died Jan. 27 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass on Saturday and Sunday is being held at 5 p.m., followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Feb. 5 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In