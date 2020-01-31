Joseph Garrido Cruz, also known as “Chet,” Familian Carabao/Sungnot, of Dededo, died Jan. 27 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass on Saturday and Sunday is being held at 5 p.m., followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Feb. 5 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

