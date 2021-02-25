Joseph "Joe" Gogue Cruz, familian Ole/Tuan, of Yona, died on Feb. 19 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is offered at 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on March 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Burial will of follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti 

