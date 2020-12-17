Joseph Henry Mesa Babauta, of Agat, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 60. Rosary is being prayed daily at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. 

