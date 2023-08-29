Joseph “Toting” James Concepcion Sablan, familian Macshot, of Hågat, passed away Aug. 22 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon. Burial services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. 

