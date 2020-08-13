Joseph "Joe" James San Nicolas, of Malojloj, died on July 29 at the age of 47. Last respects will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 9-11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Church in Malojloj followed by cremation.
