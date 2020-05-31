Joseph John Francisco San Miguel died May 26 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Private family cremation will follow after Mass.
