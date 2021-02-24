Joseph "Joe" Junior Cruz Agulto, of Tamuning, died Feb. 7 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon March 1 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
