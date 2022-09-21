Joseph Junior Santos, of Talo'fo'fo', died September 15 at the age of 57. Rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. nightly until September 23 at Gerald & RubyRose Castro's residence, 612 Leyang, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. on October 1 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Joseph Junior Santos
