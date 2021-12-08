Joseph Kenneth Q. Crisostomo, of Hågat, died on Dec. 4 at the age of 62. Mass of Intentions will be prayed from Monday - Friday (except Thursday) at 7 a.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sun. at 9 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Church, Hågat. The last day for Mass of Intentions is Dec. 13. Private cremation services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

