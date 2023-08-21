Joseph LG Manibusan, familian "Bittut", of Dededo, passed away Aug. 15 at the age of 77. Mass of Intentions is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday followed by Rosary at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last night of rosary is Aug. 23. Public viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

