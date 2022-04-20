Joseph Lio "Samoan Joe" Leasiolagi, of Yona, died April 11 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 23 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Memorial service will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 25 at Black Construction Offices in Harmon Industrial Park. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
