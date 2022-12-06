Joseph "Ga'ga" Martin Kosaka Pangelinan, of Ipan, Talo'fo'fo, died Dec. 1 at the age of 51. Mass of Intentions are being said at 5 p.m. from Monday-Friday, Saturday 5:30 p.m., and 6 and 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries