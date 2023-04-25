Joseph “Joe"/"Dugan” Mesa Crisostomo, Familian Bejong, of Ordot, passed away April 24. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. ending May 2 at the family residence: 150C Chalan Famha, Ordot. Last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. May 6 at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Piti.

