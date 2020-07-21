Joseph "Joey" Michael Matanane Zamora, of Ordot, died June 23 at the age of 37. Memorial services will be held on from 10 a.m.-noon July 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

